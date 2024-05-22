Due to the Russian missile attack on Chuhuiv 8 people have already been injured: the prosecutor's office showed the consequences
Kyiv • UNN
On May 22, Russian missile strikes destroyed a kindergarten and damaged residential buildings, shops and other infrastructure in the central part of Chuhuiv, injuring 8 people.
As a result of missile strikes by Russian troops on the center of Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, 8 people have already been injured, the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office reported, UNN writes.
8 people received an acute reaction to stress and injuries, including two men aged 28 to 67 years and six women
According to the investigation, on May 22, at about 8:00, the Russian army launched missile strikes on the central part of the city of Chuhuiv. A kindergarten was completely destroyed, nearby residential buildings, shops, office space, cars, administrative buildings, etc.were damaged.
According to preliminary data, the enemy hit the city with two S-400 missiles from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of War (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
