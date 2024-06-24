Due to the risk of secondary sanctions: one of the largest banks in China, Bank of China, stops working with Russian banks

The subsidiary of the Chinese Bank of China in Russia suspends operations with Russian banks included in the list of sanctioned entities.

Details

The subsidiary of the Chinese Bank of China in the Russian Federation, Bank of China, will suspend operations with Russian banks included in the SDN list of the United States from June 24 (sub-sanctioned persons and organizations – ed.). According to comments from sources in the Chinese bank, the decision is due to concerns about secondary sanctions.

Since June 24, Bank of China has stopped processing payments in yuan from Russian banks located on the SDN List of the United States; the bank will continue to work with non-sanctioned credit institutions.

"The routing of payments is carried out through the bank's nostro accounts in the divisions of Bank of China in the People's Republic of China" - it is clarified about the provision of money transfer services " from the Russian Federation to China.

