NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 89450 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 99924 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 117736 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 188201 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232660 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142860 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368801 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181692 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149594 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197888 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Due to the risk of secondary sanctions: one of the largest banks in China, Bank of China, stops working with Russian banks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15150 views

The Bank of China subsidiary in Russia is suspending operations with Russian banks included in the US sanctions list due to concerns about secondary sanctions.

Due to the risk of secondary sanctions: one of the largest banks in China, Bank of China, stops working with Russian banks

The subsidiary of the Chinese Bank of China in Russia suspends operations with Russian banks included in the list of sanctioned entities.

Writes UNN with reference to Russia.

Details

The subsidiary of the Chinese Bank of China in the Russian Federation, Bank of China, will suspend operations with Russian banks included in the SDN list of the United States from June 24 (sub-sanctioned persons and organizations – ed.). According to comments from sources in the Chinese bank, the decision is due to concerns about secondary sanctions.

Help

Since June 24, Bank of China has stopped processing payments in yuan from Russian banks located on the SDN List of the United States; the bank will continue to work with non-sanctioned credit institutions.

Beijing has not yet commented on the agreement between North Korea and Russia: the rapprochement of two authoritarian countries may weaken China's influence21.06.2024, 14:10 • 16022 views

"The routing of payments is carried out through the bank's nostro accounts in the divisions of Bank of China in the People's Republic of China" - it is clarified about the provision of money transfer services " from the Russian Federation to China.

Partnership agreement between Russia and North Korea should worry China – White House21.06.2024, 00:15 • 30821 view

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
