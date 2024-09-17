Due to the ability of Ukrainian forces to maneuver, russians are consistently surrounded in kursk region - Kovalenko

In the kursk region, Ukrainian defense forces continue to maneuver constantly, and the russians cannot resist this and therefore find themselves in operational encounters. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Maneuver warfare in kursk, in which the Defense Forces are unrivaled, is a problem for the russians. Their tactics in the wooded area are slow, which is why their military consistently find themselves in operational encounters - Kovalenko wrote.

Recall

Ukrainian forces continue to advance deep into the kursk region, into the glushkovo district. According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian military is holding on and doing everything necessary for other military and political steps. According to him, russia has deployed about 60,000 troops to kursk region, which has weakened their positions elsewhere.

