Zelenskyy: Russia's counteroffensive in Kursk region is going according to Ukraine's plan

Commenting on Russia's counteroffensive in the Kursk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was according to Ukraine's plan. He said this during a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, UNN reports .

Counteroffensive actions are in line with our Ukrainian plan. As for Belarus, we have seen the accumulation, we have been monitoring this process for a long time - Zelensky said.



Addition

On September 11, the DeepState analytical project reported that the situation on the left flank of the Ukrainian group in Kurshchyna had worsened. The Russians began active assault operations, crossing armored vehicles first across the Seim, and then across smaller rivers.

Let's add

The State Border Service reported today, September 12, that along the entire length of the border with Belarus, the movement of equipment and personnel in the immediate vicinity of the Ukrainian border is not recorded. Intelligence units are actively monitoring how much the situation is changing and how threatening it is for Ukraine.