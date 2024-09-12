ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116168 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 118687 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 193332 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 150898 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151318 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142263 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 195707 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112359 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 184760 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105012 views

Zelenskyy: Russia's counteroffensive in Kursk region is going according to Ukraine's plan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18158 views

President Zelenskyy said that Russia's counteroffensive in the Kursk region is taking place according to Ukraine's plan. He also noted that Ukraine has long controlled the process of troop accumulation in Belarus.

Commenting on Russia's counteroffensive in the Kursk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was according to Ukraine's plan. He said this during a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, UNN reports .

Counteroffensive actions are in line with our Ukrainian plan. As for Belarus, we have seen the accumulation, we have been monitoring this process for a long time

- Zelensky said.

Addition

On September 11, the DeepState analytical project reported that the situation on the left flank of the Ukrainian group in Kurshchyna had worsened. The Russians began active assault operations, crossing armored vehicles first across the Seim, and then across smaller rivers.

Let's add

The State Border Service reported today, September 12, that along the entire length of the border with Belarus, the movement of equipment and personnel in the immediate vicinity of the Ukrainian border is not recorded. Intelligence units are actively monitoring how much the situation is changing and how threatening it is for Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics

