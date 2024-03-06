Due to sanctions, russians started using microelectronics components of their own production in their missiles - media

russians have begun to equip their missiles with microelectronics components of their own production. This, in particular, may be due to the effectiveness of Western sanctions against russia. According to Defense Express , russian-made chips have been found in missile navigation units, UNN reports.

Details

According to the publication, russian chips are present on the satellite navigation signal reception submodule of the SN-99 satellite navigation units used in russian cruise and guided missiles.

At the same time, according to Defense Express, despite the replacement of some chips with russian ones, russia is still dependent on the supply of Western electronics. In general, the SN-99 uses a huge number of chips from American companies. And when assembling the boards, they try to destroy the markings, and with it the origin of the components.

The publication also notes that the replacement of Western components with russian ones was carried out without changing the dimensional characteristics of the boards and connection means. That is, the replacement of the component base does not change the characteristics of the main product, in which such satellite navigation units are inserted.

Optional

The director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, Oleksandr Ruvin, said earlier that without Western electronics , russian missiles are not suitable for use.

Expert studies have revealed the use of imported microelectronics in all types of russian weapons. Non-russian-made components ensure the operation of enemy missiles - without them, they would be virtually unusable. In simple terms, they would not be able to fly, have a long range and navigation - Ruvin noted.

Shortcomings in production, poor quality of materials: Ruvin explains why some enemy missiles do not reach Ukraine and fall in Russia