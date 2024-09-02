Due to Russian aggression, 3798 educational institutions suffered from bombing and shelling - Lubinets

Due to Russian shelling in Ukraine, 3798 educational institutions were damaged, 365 of which were completely destroyed. This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on his Telegram channel , UNN reports .

Details

Due to the Russian aggression, 3798 educational institutions have suffered from bombing and shelling. 365 of them were completely destroyed. The aggressor country deliberately targets educational institutions: kindergartens, schools, and universities. Despite the fact that it knows that children may be there - Lubinets wrote.

He noted that while students all over the world receive education, Ukrainian children are forced to hear the sound of alarms and the hum of rockets, study in shelters, remotely.

“How much longer will the world turn a blind eye to this? How much longer will the criminal Russian terror violate children's right to education?” Lubinets wonders.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked everyonewho made the new school year possible for Ukraine, emphasizing that working schools and universities are proof of the resilience of the Ukrainian people.