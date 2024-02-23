Duda to address Zelensky on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russian aggression

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 31352 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 116242 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 73384 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 281910 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 238767 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 192937 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 231893 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251752 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157768 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372192 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+17°
2.2m/s
44%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 88997 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 111699 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 78046 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 70940 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 47444 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 49915 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 116242 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 281910 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 215364 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 238767 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 21122 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 29138 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 28985 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 72617 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 79705 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Duda to address Zelensky on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russian aggression

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21681 views

Polish President Andrzej Duda will address a message to Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Duda to address Zelensky on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russian aggression

Polish President Andrzej Duda's visit to Kyiv on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not planned. However, he is scheduled to address President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Wojciech Kolarski, Minister of the Presidential Chancellery, UNN reports with reference to GazetaPrawna

Asked  whether President Andrzej Duda plans to visit Kyiv on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he replied: 

"No, such a visit is not planned at the moment." 

At the same time, he noted that Duda is planning to address Zelenskyy on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russian aggression.

 The minister noted that the memory of what happened is important because, in his words, "what happened two years ago has been determining not only Polish politics, not only Polish affairs, but also world politics and the near future.

The day before, Polish President Andrzej Duda made a statement about the farmers' protests and noted that this is "a European problem that the European Commission should solve." 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
European Commission
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
Poland
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02