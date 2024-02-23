Duda to address Zelensky on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russian aggression

Polish President Andrzej Duda's visit to Kyiv on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is not planned. However, he is scheduled to address President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said Wojciech Kolarski, Minister of the Presidential Chancellery, UNN reports with reference to GazetaPrawna.

Asked whether President Andrzej Duda plans to visit Kyiv on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he replied:

"No, such a visit is not planned at the moment."

At the same time, he noted that Duda is planning to address Zelenskyy on the occasion of the second anniversary of Russian aggression.

The minister noted that the memory of what happened is important because, in his words, "what happened two years ago has been determining not only Polish politics, not only Polish affairs, but also world politics and the near future.

The day before, Polish President Andrzej Duda made a statement about the farmers' protests and noted that this is "a European problem that the European Commission should solve."