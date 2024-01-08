DTEK Kyiv restored power to 72 houses in half an hour after a localized accident

DTEK power engineers promptly restored electricity after a localized accident in the Podil district of Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the company's press service in Telegram.

Today, some homes in Podil district were left without electricity. The reason is a localized accident. DTEK power engineers promptly arrived at the scene and supplied power to the houses using a backup scheme. We are continuing to repair the main equipment to ensure reliable power supply - DTEK said.

Details

It is worth noting that the houses cut off from the power supply were powered up in less than half an hour after the accident.

Believe in power engineers! , the company added.

Optional

DTEK reported on the reconnection of electricity for 159 thousand subscribers who were left without power due to bad weather.

It is noted that repair crews are still working in an intensified mode to eliminate the consequences of the cyclone.

Recall

According to the press services of Ukrenergo and Oblenergo, the bad weather cut off power to more than 400 towns and villages in different regions of Ukraine. Due to strong winds, sleet, and ice, power supply disruptions were reported in more than 200 settlements in Dnipropetrovs'k region, as well as dozens in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, and Odesa regions