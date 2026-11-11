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Drones attacked Russia's largest oil terminal in Ust-Luga - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

In the Leningrad region, drones attacked the port of Ust-Luga, where Russia's largest oil terminal is located. The fire could be seen from dozens of kilometers away.

Drones attacked Russia's largest oil terminal in Ust-Luga - media

On the night of Wednesday, November 11, drones attacked the Ust-Luga port in Russia’s Leningrad Region. This was reported by UNN , citing OSINT channels and local public groups.

Details

The Ust-Luga port is home to an oil terminal of the same name. It occupies approximately 100 hectares and ships up to 30 million tons of petroleum products annually, making it the largest complex of its kind in all of Russia.

Before the explosions, a UAV threat was declared in the Leningrad Region, while widespread internet disruptions were reported in St. Petersburg. Rosaviatsiya announced temporary restrictions at Pulkovo Airport.

The fire is visible from dozens of kilometers away

- one of the posts reads.

Reminder

On the night of November 1, the Defense Forces struck the Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodnefteproekt oil refinery in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod Region — one of Russia’s largest oil refineries.

One of the largest in the Baltic: the Defense Forces struck an oil refinery in Ust-Luga02.09.26, 15:49 • 7073 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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