Drone attack in Poltava region: 56 households and 30 legal entities left without electricity supply
Kyiv • UNN
At night, the invaders attacked Poltava region with drones, damaging the energy infrastructure. 86 consumers were left without electricity, there were no casualties, and experts are working to restore it.
At night, the invaders attacked Poltava region using unmanned aerial vehicles, which resulted in damage to the energy infrastructure. This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports.
Details
Fortunately, no casualties were reported. However, due to damage to the energy infrastructure in one of the districts of Poltava region, 56 residential and 30 legal consumers were left without electricity.
Specialists are already actively working to restore electricity. The situation is under control of the relevant services.
Woman's body found in a cesspool in Poltava region: alleged killer committed suicide20.09.24, 17:54 • 14720 views