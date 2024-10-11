Driver assaults parking inspector in downtown Kyiv after being told off - KCSA
Kyiv • UNN
On Pirogova Street, a driver attacked a parking inspector who had reprimanded him for parking incorrectly. The incident was recorded on camera, and the police are considering a report of assault.
In the center of Kyiv, a driver who parked with violations attacked a parking inspector who reprimanded him for improper parking. The incident was recorded on camera, and the police were involved in the case, KCSA reported on Friday, UNN writes.
In the city center, a driver who parked with violations attacked a parking inspector. The incident occurred today around 10:00 at 9 Pirogova Street. In particular, the parking inspector made a remark to the driver of a Toyota Highlander for parking near the driveway. The driver refused to move, so the inspector began to take photos with an ARM-inspector camera to draw up a report on the administrative offense. The driver interfered with the inspector's work, insulted her, threatened her and assaulted her, striking her several times on the legs and arm
As noted, the police were promptly called to the scene. "The statement about the attack is already being considered by the investigative team. The details of the incident were recorded on the inspector's body camera," the statement said.
"We call on law enforcement agencies to fairly consider the driver's behavior and take action in accordance with applicable law," the KCSA emphasized.
In Kyiv region police officer shot an attacker with an axe, man died, proceedings and an internal investigation have been initiated - police09.10.24, 13:59 • 11257 views