In Kyiv region police officer shot an attacker with an axe, man died, proceedings and an internal investigation have been initiated - police

In the Brovary district of Kyiv region, a man attacked police officers with an ax during a call about domestic violence. The law enforcement officer shot the attacker after a warning shot, the man died, criminal proceedings and an internal investigation were initiated, the Main Police Department in Kyiv region reported, UNN writes.

Details

Today, on October 9, law enforcement officers of the Brovary Police Department in Kyiv region reportedly responded to a call about domestic violence in a village in Brovary district.

"The police found out that the 23-year-old offender was behaving aggressively and threatening his mother with an ax. When the police entered the apartment, the offender attacked the police with an ax. A police officer warned about the use of a special rubber bullet device by firing a shot in the air. However, the man did not react, after which the police officer shot the attacker. The victim was immediately called an ambulance, but the man died," the police said.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings over this fact under Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Also, the Main Department of the National Police in Kyiv region has ordered an internal investigation into the actions of the police," the police said.

Law enforcement officers are working at the scene to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

