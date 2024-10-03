Draft law banning Russian language in schools registered in Rada

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a bill on Ukrainian-language environment in schools. The document provides for a ban on teachers and students speaking Russian during breaks and in private communication on the territory of an educational institution. This was reported by UNN with reference to draft law No. 12086.

Details

The document was initiated by MP Natalia Pipa.

In the explanatory note, she emphasized that the language of the educational process in educational institutions is the state language. However, the law does not currently regulate the language used by participants in the educational process outside its formal boundaries (during breaks, in teachers' rooms, on the territory of an educational institution after classes, lessons, classes, etc.

The purpose and objectives of the draft law are to enshrine at the legislative level clear obligations of educational entities (...) to create a Ukrainian-language educational environment in an educational institution, to maintain and ensure its existence. That is, the conditions under which participants in the educational process communicate with each other only in the state language both during the formal educational process and during informal and unstructured interaction with each other in the premises and on the territory of the educational entity - the note says.

The MP is convinced that ensuring the Ukrainian language as the language of the educational environment will contribute to the development of the state language and the security of the state. In addition, the introduction of mechanisms to encourage communication by pupils, students, and teachers in the Ukrainian language in the educational environment will have a positive impact on young people, children, and other participants in the educational process, when Ukrainian is used among them also in informal communication.

The Ukrainian-language educational environment is an environment in which students, pupils, preschoolers, teachers, teachers and educators communicate on the territory of the educational institution in Ukrainian both during lessons and classes, as well as during breaks, in shelters, and outside of school hours - The MP is convinced.

According to her, today in Ukraine, children, students, and teachers in the educational environment often speak a foreign language outside of class, mostly Russian.

Pipa emphasized that this negatively affects both the development of children's language skills (competencies) and the establishment of the state language and the formation of Ukrainian identity, which directly affects the development and security of the state.

She emphasizes that 90% of teachers continue to communicate in Ukrainian with students during breaks. At the same time, the survey of students showed that the percentage of teachers who speak only Ukrainian during classes and during breaks is lower - 78% of teachers speak only Ukrainian during classes (last year - 82%), 69% - during breaks (last year - 74%).

The issue of introducing a Ukrainian-language educational environment is relevant today, as it will increase the level of use of the Ukrainian language , consolidate its importance and support Ukraine's national security policy - The MP is convinced.

Recall

As of February 2024, the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians - 66% - believe that Russian should be eliminated from official communication. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.