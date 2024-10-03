Draft law banning Russian language in schools registered in Rada

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 21061 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 92279 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159835 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133971 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140884 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137969 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178671 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111950 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169924 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104683 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159835 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178671 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169924 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197371 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186429 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138272 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138656 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145299 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136787 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea
February 26, 05:09 PM

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153783 views
Draft law banning Russian language in schools registered in Rada

Draft law banning Russian language in schools registered in Rada

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12975 views

The draft law provides for a ban on communication in Russian in schools. The initiators believe that this will contribute to the development of the state language and the security of Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a bill on Ukrainian-language environment in schools. The document provides for a ban on teachers and students speaking Russian during breaks and in private communication on the territory of an educational institution. This was reported by UNN with reference to draft law No. 12086.

Details

The document was initiated by MP Natalia Pipa. 

In the explanatory note, she emphasized that  the language of the educational process in educational institutions is the state language. However, the law does not currently regulate  the language used by participants in the educational process outside its formal boundaries (during breaks, in teachers' rooms, on the territory of an educational institution after classes, lessons, classes, etc.

The purpose and objectives of the draft law are to enshrine at the legislative level clear obligations of educational entities (...)  to create a Ukrainian-language educational environment in an educational institution, to maintain and ensure its existence. That is, the conditions under which participants in the educational process communicate with each other only in the state language both during the formal educational process and during informal and unstructured interaction with each other in the premises and on the territory of the educational entity

- the note says.

The MP is convinced that ensuring the Ukrainian language as the language of the educational environment will contribute to the development of the state language and the security of the state. In addition, the introduction of mechanisms to encourage communication by pupils, students, and teachers in the Ukrainian language in the educational environment will have a positive impact on young people, children, and other participants in the educational process, when Ukrainian is used among them also in informal communication.

The Ukrainian-language educational environment is an environment in which students, pupils, preschoolers, teachers, teachers and educators communicate on the territory of the educational institution in Ukrainian both during lessons and classes, as well as during breaks, in shelters, and outside of school hours

- The MP is convinced. 

According to her, today in Ukraine, children, students, and teachers in the educational environment often speak a foreign language outside of class, mostly Russian.

Pipa emphasized that this negatively affects both the development of children's language skills (competencies) and the establishment of the state language and the formation of Ukrainian identity, which directly affects the development and security of the state.

She emphasizes that 90% of teachers continue to communicate in Ukrainian with students during breaks. At the same time, the survey of students showed that the percentage of teachers who speak only Ukrainian during classes and during breaks is lower - 78% of teachers speak only Ukrainian during classes (last year - 82%), 69% - during breaks (last year - 74%).

The issue of introducing a Ukrainian-language educational environment is relevant today, as it will increase the level of use of the Ukrainian language , consolidate its importance and support Ukraine's national security policy 

- The MP is convinced. 

Recall

As of February 2024, the overwhelming majority of Ukrainians - 66% - believe that Russian should be eliminated from official communication. This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyPolitics
kyiv-international-institute-of-sociologyKyiv International Institute of Sociology
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

