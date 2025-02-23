DPRK meets all the needs of the Russian front in ammunition by 50% - Budanov

The DPRK meets all the ammunition needs of the Russian front by 50%, including large-scale arms supplies. First of all, these are 170-mm howitzers and 240-mm MLRS, said Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov during a speech at the forum "Ukraine. Year 2025" forum, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

As for ammunition, especially UAS and drone technology, they are making great strides forward and are significantly increasing their production. In this aspect, we cannot but mention their strategic ally North Korea, which meets 50% of the front's ammunition needs. 50% of the ammunition is Korean ammunition. Large-scale arms supplies have also begun. First of all, these are 170-mm self-propelled howitzers and 240-mm MLRS. Everyone knows the fact that Korean military personnel are already being used in the Kursk region. Korea is taking an active part in the war against us - Budanov said.

Recall

During the Munich Security Conference, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat Russia could possibly deploy another 2-3,000 troops from North Korea to the Kursk region. As the head of state said, "it's definitely not because of a good life, they have losses.