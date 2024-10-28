DPRK handed over 3.5 million artillery shells to Russia - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine announced the transfer of 3.5 million artillery shells and a large number of missiles from North Korea to Russia. The information was announced during a press conference at the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit.
North Korea transfers and sells weapons to Russia, including 3.5 million artillery shells and a lot of missiles. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a press conference at the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, UNN reports.
"North Korea has long sold and provided artillery shells and missiles to Russia. As for the shells, the DPRK has handed over 3.5 million artillery shells and a lot of missiles," Zelensky said.
Previously
Zelenskyy saidthat Iran has not yet provided missiles to Russia, but is actively negotiating to do so.