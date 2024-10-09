DPRK and KABA ammunition was stored at the damaged military warehouse in Bryansk region - Head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Center

The enemy arsenal of the GRU near the city of Karachev, Bryansk region, which was destroyed on the night of October 9, stored ammunition, including from the DPRK, as well as KABs. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Near the city of Karachev, Bryansk region, the 67th arsenal of the GRU, the closest to the front line, was hit. It is located only 114 km from the border with Ukraine. The warehouse stored ammunition, including from the DPRK, as well as CABMs - Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

Kovalenko also noted that the ammunition and KABs were partially stored in the open.

Previously

Russian media reported that at night, drones attacked an ammunition depot in Karachev, Bryansk Oblast, Russia.