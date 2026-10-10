Downing Street's chief mouser Larry underwent surgery and returned to the government residence

$44.8550.14
ukenru
10:27 AM • 8638 views
"Russia thanked [them] for lifting sanctions on diesel exports" — Zelenskyy on the attack on Zaporizhzhia Video
October 10, 04:55 AM • 41444 views
The United States threatened to leave Ukraine without intelligence over strikes on Russian oil refineries – Axios
October 10, 04:16 AM • 43065 views
The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia; people were killed, and there may be wounded people under the rubble of buildingsPhotoVideo
October 10, 03:32 AM • 32001 views
A large fire broke out at an oil-loading terminal in Rostov after a drone attackVideo
October 10, 02:56 AM • 29499 views
Iran wants to join the CIS in a new format
October 10, 02:18 AM • 26521 views
Ukraine will be able to service Patriot systems independently: the United States is preparing to purchase special equipment
October 10, 01:18 AM • 20909 views
"No one wanted to hang up": the Kremlin praised Putin and Trump's "friendly conversation"
October 10, 12:17 AM • 20194 views
Trump thanked Putin for the diesel deal and ignored Zelenskyy's criticismVideo
October 9, 11:38 PM • 16165 views
Over 80% of Ukrainians support peace talks, while 56% are open to territorial concessions — pollPhoto
October 9, 10:36 PM • 17347 views
Ukraine will continue strikes on Russian oil refineries despite the Trump-Putin agreement – FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
3.5m/s
37%
747mm
Popular news
In Norway, archaeologists discovered mysterious stone circles dating back about 2,000 yearsOctober 10, 02:07 AM • 21100 views
Democrats in the U.S. Senate accused Trump of betraying Ukraine over a diesel deal with PutinOctober 10, 04:59 AM • 10124 views
In Zaporizhzhia, the death toll from the morning Russian attack has risen to five, including two childrenPhoto05:43 AM • 5656 views
Talks between Ukraine, Europe and the United States in Miami ended early — media reports05:59 AM • 12555 views
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhoto07:15 AM • 14001 views
Publications
Mammography in Ukraine: at what age should you undergo screening and how to get it free of chargePhoto07:15 AM • 14172 views
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 44623 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 45551 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 50493 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 62919 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Tusk
Maroš Šefčovič
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Downing Street's chief mouser Larry underwent surgery and returned to the government residencePhoto11:18 AM • 72 views
In Norway, archaeologists discovered mysterious stone circles dating back about 2,000 yearsOctober 10, 02:07 AM • 21244 views
Cara Delevingne revealed unexpected details about her relationship with a woman she has known for more than 20 yearsPhotoOctober 10, 01:06 AM • 22184 views
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are divorcing after 10 years of marriage amid a scandal involving the actorOctober 10, 12:06 AM • 31400 views
Hollywood actor Keegan Allen was beaten and robbed in the middle of the street in Los AngelesOctober 9, 11:06 PM • 31611 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
The Washington Post
Financial Times

Downing Street's chief mouser Larry underwent surgery and returned to the government residence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The 19-year-old cat Larry underwent surgery to remove a cyst and returned to the government residence. He is gradually recovering and is once again wandering around the\r\nbuilding.

Downing Street's chief mouser Larry underwent surgery and returned to the government residence

Larry the cat, who holds the position of chief mouser at Downing Street, has undergone surgery and has already returned to the British government residence. The 19-year-old Downing Street resident, who has served there since 2011, is gradually recovering. The Telegraph reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, after having a cyst removed, the 19-year-old cat is recovering and "feeling much better", despite a large scar and shaved fur.

In February, the tabby cat with white patches celebrated 15 years as chief mouser at the government office at 10 Downing Street.

He arrived from the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in 2011 and became one of the few permanent residents of Downing Street. He now lives under the same roof as his seventh prime minister.

A Downing Street representative said that Larry is "feeling well" and "is already roaming the building again".

He is feeling much better but is gradually returning to his usual routine. We are grateful to the veterinarians for their exceptional care

- the statement said.

Andy Burnham, who reportedly decided not to take his dog to the prime minister's residence out of concern that Axel and Larry "would not get along", is reportedly considering getting a cat for "10 Downing Street North" — the office he opened in Manchester shortly after taking office.

During Sir Keir Starmer's premiership, Larry shared Downing Street with Jojo, a cat rescued from a shelter, and a Siberian kitten named Prince.

Larry has already served more Downing Street residents than any of his predecessors. However, to become the longest-serving mouser, he will have to spend another two years battling mice in Westminster.

Since arriving at Downing Street in 2011, Larry has already lived with his seventh prime minister.

This record also belongs to Peter III, who held the position from 1947 to 1964, but served under only five prime ministers — Clement Attlee, Winston Churchill, Anthony Eden, Harold Macmillan and Alec Douglas-Home.

The first cat named Peter was the second cat to hold the official position of mouser, replacing a cat named Treasury Bill. He served in the position for 17 years.

Between the two cats was Peter II, who got the job when he was only two months old. However, six months later he was hit by a car on Whitehall and was put down shortly afterwards.

Ex-Prince Andrew received £302 thousand in compensation for giving up the lease on a royal residence09.10.26, 14:57 • 26752 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Animals
The Daily Telegraph
Keir Starmer