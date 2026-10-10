Downing Street's chief mouser Larry underwent surgery and returned to the government residence

Larry the cat, who holds the position of chief mouser at Downing Street, has undergone surgery and has already returned to the British government residence. The 19-year-old Downing Street resident, who has served there since 2011, is gradually recovering. The Telegraph reports, writes UNN.

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According to the publication, after having a cyst removed, the 19-year-old cat is recovering and "feeling much better", despite a large scar and shaved fur.

In February, the tabby cat with white patches celebrated 15 years as chief mouser at the government office at 10 Downing Street.

He arrived from the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in 2011 and became one of the few permanent residents of Downing Street. He now lives under the same roof as his seventh prime minister.

A Downing Street representative said that Larry is "feeling well" and "is already roaming the building again".

He is feeling much better but is gradually returning to his usual routine. We are grateful to the veterinarians for their exceptional care - the statement said.

Andy Burnham, who reportedly decided not to take his dog to the prime minister's residence out of concern that Axel and Larry "would not get along", is reportedly considering getting a cat for "10 Downing Street North" — the office he opened in Manchester shortly after taking office.

During Sir Keir Starmer's premiership, Larry shared Downing Street with Jojo, a cat rescued from a shelter, and a Siberian kitten named Prince.

Larry has already served more Downing Street residents than any of his predecessors. However, to become the longest-serving mouser, he will have to spend another two years battling mice in Westminster.

Since arriving at Downing Street in 2011, Larry has already lived with his seventh prime minister.

This record also belongs to Peter III, who held the position from 1947 to 1964, but served under only five prime ministers — Clement Attlee, Winston Churchill, Anthony Eden, Harold Macmillan and Alec Douglas-Home.

The first cat named Peter was the second cat to hold the official position of mouser, replacing a cat named Treasury Bill. He served in the position for 17 years.

Between the two cats was Peter II, who got the job when he was only two months old. However, six months later he was hit by a car on Whitehall and was put down shortly afterwards.

Ex-Prince Andrew received £302 thousand in compensation for giving up the lease on a royal residence