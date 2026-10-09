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Ex-Prince Andrew received £302 thousand in compensation for giving up the lease on a royal residence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor left Royal Lodge and received £302 thousand in compensation for the early termination of the agreement. He paid £1.8 million for renovations.

Ex-Prince Andrew received £302 thousand in compensation for giving up the lease on a royal residence

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor received £302,000 in compensation after the lease on his former residence, Royal Lodge in Windsor, was formally terminated, a Crown Estate representative said. Sky News reports, UNN writes.

Details

The former prince left Royal Lodge at the beginning of this year and currently resides on the Sandringham estate. Andrew fully vacated the property and paid £1.8 million for repairs and restoration work.

It is noted that Andrew was entitled to compensation because, under the terms of the lease, he surrendered it early, within the first 25 years.

Andrew lived in the 30-room mansion on the Windsor Estate grounds for more than 20 years.

The lease on Royal Lodge has been terminated, and our focus is now on the future use of the property and the opportunities to generate additional financial value for the country through its early return

- said a Crown Estate representative.

The former prince left Royal Lodge in February, moving permanently to Norfolk. He now lives in a house on the Sandringham estate.

The move came after Buckingham Palace announced in October last year that Andrew had been formally notified that he was required to give up the lease on Royal Lodge.

The King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title.

This happened after the U.S. Department of Justice released documents related to financier Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex crimes against minors. The documents contained allegations against Andrew made by one of the billionaire's victims.

Andrew has always denied the allegations made against him.

Former Prince Andrew sues police over arrest amid Epstein case - media05.10.26, 09:34 • 46547 views

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