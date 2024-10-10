Don't feed the aggressor's illusions and appetites: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to manipulative articles in foreign media about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make concessions to Russia

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 20611 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 92096 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159785 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133949 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140868 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137964 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178648 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111950 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169902 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104683 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138637 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138250 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 80182 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106357 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108533 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159791 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178652 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169905 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197356 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186415 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138250 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138637 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145295 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136785 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153782 views
Actual
Don't feed the aggressor's illusions and appetites: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to manipulative articles in foreign media about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make concessions to Russia

Don't feed the aggressor's illusions and appetites: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to manipulative articles in foreign media about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make concessions to Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31499 views

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies that it is ready to make concessions at the expense of sovereignty. The Ministry emphasizes the importance of the Peace Formula and the Victory Plan for achieving a just and sustainable peace.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine refutes the manipulative statements voiced in a number of foreign media about Ukraine's alleged readiness to make concessions to the aggressor at the expense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We emphasize the unacceptability of such concessions, UNN reports with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Ministry said that such statements are only perceived by the aggressor as a sign of weakness, giving him unjustified hope for the success of aggression and the effectiveness of his ultimatums and blackmail.

"The only realistic way to restore a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine has been and remains the Peace Formula, which is based on respect for the UN Charter and the imperative of the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

Following the successful First Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, which brought together more than a hundred participants around respect for international law, preparations for the Second Peace Summit are underway. Thematic meetings have already taken place on the points of the Peace Formula on energy and food security, as well as on the restoration of justice. Events on other points of this initiative are planned for the near future," the statement reads.

Currently, all constructive peace efforts are aimed at the effective implementation of the Peace Formula. At the same time, it should be emphasized that the Victory Plan presented by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Ukraine's partners is not a replacement for the Formula, but a practical tool for its implementation, the diplomatic mission added.

"The principle of 'No deal for Ukraine without Ukraine' and the imperative to respect international law and the UN Charter remain binding and unchangeable for all. Ukraine will not accept any initiatives that violate them.

No other country in the world wants peace more than Ukraine. At the same time, our goal is not a fictitious peace, but a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace that will guarantee security for our people, ensure accountability for Russian crimes and prevent the recurrence of aggression. We are convinced that such a goal is also in the interests of all peace-loving countries and their peoples," the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that Ukraine and the Ukrainian people have repeatedly proved the skeptical headlines of foreign media wrong with their own heroism.

"Suffice it to recall that on the eve of Russia's illegal, unprovoked and unjustified full-scale military invasion in February 2022, skeptics and pretended realists predicted Ukraine's demise in a matter of days. Instead, our state has survived, our people have been resisting full-scale aggression for almost a thousand days, and our Defense Forces have returned more than half of the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation since February 24, 2022, to Ukraine's control.

This is a lesson for everyone: we need courage and determination in implementing the Peace Formula, not surrogate, weak and naive decisions under the guise of "realism" that will only give the aggressor the opportunity to prepare a new attack on our country and the rest of the free world.

We call on all states and international organizations, all leaders, politicians and public figures who respect the UN Charter, international law and the value of human life to join forces to restore a real sustainable and just peace, rather than feeding the illusions and appetites of the aggressor," the diplomatic mission summarized.

Zelensky in Paris denies talk of ceasefire and calls for more support for Ukraine10.10.24, 20:33 • 17675 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
united-nationsUnited Nations
switzerlandSwitzerland
parisParis
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising