Donations for the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ daily needs have dropped sharply — Serhiy Prytula’s foundation named the reasons

The amount of ongoing aid to the military from Serhii Prytula’s Charitable Foundation in September 2026 nearly halved compared with August and fell by approximately sixfold year-on-year. At the same time, the number of requests from units continues to grow. This was reported by Klym Khvostenko, deputy head of the foundation’s military department, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, in September the foundation delivered more than UAH 440 million worth of equipment, but most of the funds went toward large-scale projects. Only about UAH 5–5.5 million was allocated for the military’s daily needs.

Over the month, the foundation received 299 requests from 179 units. At the same time, the military increasingly needs vehicles, Starlink terminals, generators, charging stations, and laptops.

Why aid has declined

The foundation explains that Ukrainians are donating more actively to large-scale projects with visible results, particularly attack drones. By contrast, fundraisers for the military’s basic provisions receive significantly less attention.

Demand for vehicles, communications equipment, and energy equipment has increased by 1.5–3 times compared with last year.

At present, the foundation fulfills slightly more than 56% of requests, but within an individual request it provides, on average, only 20–25% of the equipment needed.

Khvostenko stressed that without stable funding for everyday needs, even the most modern military equipment will not be able to operate effectively at the front.

Kyivstar and Sternenko's foundation are raising UAH 100 million for interceptors against jet-powered Shaheds