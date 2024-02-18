Dnipropetrovs'k region: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of the morning attack on the village in Myrovska community

In the morning, Russians shelled a village in the Myrivska community in the Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery. A local resident was wounded in the attack. He was hospitalized. The consequences of the attacks were shown by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Once again, the flights took place in a place where there are civilians. As a result, a 56-year-old local resident was wounded. The man is currently under medical supervision. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene of the attack and are conducting the necessary investigative actions to collect material evidence. - the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

Details

It is noted that the occupiers struck the village about ten times.

The Russians attacked with artillery from 9:30 to 10:00.

Recall

On the night of February 18, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery. Nikopol and Myrovska community were hit. There were no casualties.