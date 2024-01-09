Dnipropetrovsk region: Russians shell Nikopol district, no casualties

The Russian military attacked Nikopol district 12 times over the past day. There are numerous destructions in the area, but there were no civilian casualties. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration, UNN reports.

Nikopol region suffers from artillery shelling and kamikaze drone strikes. In total, there were 12 attacks today. ... No one was killed or injured. - Lysak said.

Details

According to the head of the regional military administration, it was noisy on Tuesday in Nikopol itself, as well as in Marhanets and Myrovska communities.

It is noted that these attacks damaged 6 private houses, an outbuilding, power lines and a gas pipeline.

Russian army shells a community in Kherson region, wounds a couple

Recall

On the night of January 9, the enemy shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region, damaging 5 high-rise buildings and two cars. No one was killed or wounded.