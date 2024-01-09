Russian army shells a community in Kherson region, wounds a couple

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled the Bilozerska community today, wounding a couple, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 9, at about 15:00, Russian troops fired on one of the settlements of the Bilozerska community.

"As a result of the attack on the village, a married couple was wounded: a woman born in 1958 and a man born in 1956," the prosecutor's office said.

As noted, the victims are being provided with medical care. During the shelling, both were at their place of residence, the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Kherson residential areas and medical facility hit by Russian attack - RMA