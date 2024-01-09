Russian army shells a community in Kherson region, wounds a couple

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101578 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112339 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142446 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139303 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177236 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172043 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284247 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178257 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167266 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148861 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 49387 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 38800 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 71470 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 41294 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60799 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 101578 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284247 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251545 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236636 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261848 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 60799 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142446 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107238 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107208 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123289 views
Russian army shells a community in Kherson region, wounds a couple

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33650 views

Russian troops shell Bilozerska community, wounding a couple

In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled the Bilozerska community today, wounding a couple, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on January 9, at about 15:00, Russian troops fired on one of the settlements of the Bilozerska community.

"As a result of the attack on the village, a married couple was wounded: a woman born in 1958 and a man born in 1956," the prosecutor's office said.

As noted, the victims are being provided with medical care. During the shelling, both were at their place of residence, the prosecutor's office said.

A pre-trial investigation has been initiated in the criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Kherson residential areas and medical facility hit by Russian attack - RMA09.01.24, 16:26 • 37301 view

