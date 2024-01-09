Kherson residential areas and medical facility hit by Russian attack - RMA

During another shelling of Kherson, Russian troops hit apartment buildings and one of the medical institutions, there were no casualties, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Occupants shelled residential areas of Kherson once again. Apartment buildings and one of the medical institutions were hit. It was a miracle that there were no casualties - Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

According to him, specialists of the Kherson Regional Emergency and Rescue Service are already working at the sites of enemy attacks.

Previously

Prokudin reported hostile shelling of Kherson on January 9.