Dnipropetrovs'k region: DTEK's thermal power plant stopped producing electricity due to enemy shelling

One of DTEK's thermal power plants in Dnipropetrovs'k region stopped producing electricity as a result of enemy shelling. This was reported by DTEK, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of February 12-13, as a result of terrorist attacks on energy facilities in Dnipropetrovs'k region, one of DTEK's thermal power plants suspended electricity production.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. However, the station's equipment was significantly damaged.

After the shelling ceased, the energy services immediately began to repair the damage and restore the damaged equipment.

