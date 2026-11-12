photo: 49000.com.ua

Dnipor Mayor Borys Filatov faces charges of high treason. This is stated in an analytical article by the reputable British publication London Insider, reports UNN.

The basis for the charges is expected to be Filatov’s statements on the third day of the war during a city council session, where he effectively called on deputies to surrender the city to the enemy.

"Filatov called for refraining both from active efforts to organize resistance and from publicly supporting the patriotic sentiments of city residents. And today, this person has full access to confidential information: about the movement and deployment of troops, locations where military equipment is repaired, as well as other facilities in the city and region," the article says.

The publication also cites the findings of European expert examinations, including those of the International Center for Expertise at the European Arbitration Chamber in Brussels.

"Filatov’s statements encourage people to refrain from actively resisting the armed aggression of the Russian Federation. In addition, he categorically expresses the view that Ukraine’s political system may be changed through federalization or territorial changes—as a result of the occupation of part of its territory," the conclusion states.

The publication’s journalists called on the competent authorities of Ukraine to provide a legal assessment of Filatov’s speech at the session.