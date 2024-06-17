Dnipro region detains FSB agent who was preparing an "offensive" bridgehead for Russia in Nikopol region

The Security Service of Ukraine detained an FSB agent in Dnipropetrovs'k region who was preparing a new series of Russian strikes on the Nikopol district. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBU.

Details

On the instructions of the Russian secret service, the 57-year-old man walked the coastal territory of the community every day, where he tried to identify the points of deployment of the Defense Forces.

In this way, the Nazis tried to take fire control of the area near the Kakhovka reservoir in the Nikopol agglomeration. However, the SBU exposed these enemy plans in advance and detained their agent red-handed when he was conducting additional reconnaissance near the potential target.

The Security Service also took comprehensive measures to secure the positions of the Armed Forces.

During the searches, the detainee's cell phones, which he used to communicate with the FSB, were seized. Also, a bank card was found in the traitor's apartment, on which he received a monetary "reward" from the Russian special service.

Based on the collected evidence, the SBU investigators served the detainee a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender is currently in custody. He faces life imprisonment - the SBU summarized.

Addendum

The agency said that among the main targets of the enemy were the firing positions of the Ukrainian artillery defending the coast and river waters of the frontline community.

In the case of establishing the geolocation of the "targets", the defendant "reported" to the FSB, observing secrecy measures - deleting all messages after each communication session. According to available data, the occupiers planned to attack these locations with cannon and rocket artillery located in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region.

Recall

Another agent of the Russian gamewas detained in Donetsk region. The offender helped the aggressor break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Pokrovsk sector, which remains the hottest combat zone on the eastern front.