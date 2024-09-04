Dmytruk case: prosecutors demand to increase bail for one of his accomplices who helped MP to go abroad

Prosecutors of the Odesa Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region are appealing the preventive measure imposed by the court on one of the participants in the organization of the illegal transportation of MP Artem Dmytruk across the state border. Prosecutors filed an appeal demanding to increase the bail from 5 million to 10 million hryvnias, according to a statement from the Prosecutor General's Office, UNN reports.

Details

The Prosecutor General's Office did not name the MP, but the details of the case make it clear that it is MP Artem Dmytruk.

As previously reported by UNN, the Kyiv District Court of Odesa imposed a pre-trial restraint on the suspect of organizing the illegal transportation of the MP in the form of detention until October 30, 2024, with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 5 million.

Disagreeing with the court's decision on the amount of bail, which the prosecution believes is insufficient to ensure the suspect's proper procedural behavior, the prosecutor's office filed an appeal demanding to increase the bail from UAH 5 million to UAH 10 million - the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

Recall

MP Artem Dmytruk illegally crossed the border with Moldova, sought asylum from the police, and later flew to Rome.

The State Bureau of Investigation has established the circumstances and persons who illegally transported MP Dmytruk across the state border of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, he was assisted by three accomplices. They have now been served a notice of suspicion of facilitating the illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine (Part 2 of Art. 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Two of them, including the organizer, fled Ukraine, and one was detained.