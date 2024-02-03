Diya has encountered difficulties in its work: users cannot enter the application
On the day of the final of the national selection for Eurovision, the Diia app had problems logging in. Probably due to a large influx of people wishing to vote.
Diya has encountered difficulties in its work - users cannot enter the application, reports UNN.
The final of the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Ukraine today.
You can vote for a contestant in Diia. Probably, the difficulties in the app's operation arose due to the large number of people wishing to vote.
