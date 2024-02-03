Diya has encountered difficulties in its work: users cannot enter the application

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 43241 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 112984 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 119322 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 161630 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 163526 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 264274 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176314 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166719 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148547 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 235045 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 87816 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 69051 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 46234 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 81834 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 40161 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 264282 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 235054 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 220572 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 246070 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 232388 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 112993 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 93238 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 97212 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116175 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116910 views
Diya has encountered difficulties in its work: users cannot enter the application

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33157 views

On the day of the final of the national selection for Eurovision, the Diia app had problems logging in. Probably due to a large influx of people wishing to vote.

Diya has encountered difficulties in its work - users cannot enter the application, reports UNN.

The final of the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Ukraine today. 

Jamala announced her third pregnancy on the day of the final of the National Selection for Eurovision 202403.02.24, 18:50 • 31334 views

You can vote for a contestant in Diia. Probably, the difficulties in the app's operation arose due to the large number of people wishing to vote.

Eurovision 2024: when and where to watch the final of the National Selection03.02.24, 15:59 • 32059 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

CultureEvents
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising