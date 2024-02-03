Diya has encountered difficulties in its work - users cannot enter the application, reports UNN.

The final of the national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Ukraine today.

Jamala announced her third pregnancy on the day of the final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2024

You can vote for a contestant in Diia. Probably, the difficulties in the app's operation arose due to the large number of people wishing to vote.

