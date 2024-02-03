Jamala announced her third pregnancy on the day of the final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2024

Ukrainian singer and judge of the National Selection for Eurovision 2024 Jamala announced her third pregnancy on the day of the National Selection final, UNN reports.

"In hope. It's so deep... and now I perceive it completely differently. I have Hope, Faith, and a lot of Love in me!" Jamala posted on Instagram.

Jamala already has two sons, Emir-Rahman and Selim-Girai.

