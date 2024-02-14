DIU publishes lists of over 140 mercenaries from Syria recruited by Russia for the war against Ukraine

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a list of mercenaries from Syria recruited by Moscow for the war against Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published lists of Syrian mercenaries recruited by Russia for the war against Ukraine, including 141 people:

1. Ashafar Mazid, born in 1983;

2. Samih Ziyad, born in 2000;

3. Amer Murshid Kasem, born in 1982;

4. Alaa Al-Maflah Taama, born in 1983;

5. Khaled Malik, born in 1992;

6. Liman Murshid Hasan, born in 1989;

7. Nasib Murshid Akram, born in 1986;

8. Mustafa Savakh Abdalkadir, born in 1987;

9. Tager Khalifa, born in 1977;

10. Saleh Al-Darib Ali, born in 1994;

11. Zeid Hanim Said, born in 1976;

12. Haim Yousef, born in 1987;

13. Alakad Abdulghani, born in 1975;

14. Talal Hanim Salman, born in 1974;

15. Musir Hanim Jamal, born in 1979;

16. Hasan Said, born in 1980;

17. Majdi Sakr Ziyad, born in 1997;

18. Nisar Hanim Hasan, born in 1980;

19. Hassan Hasan, born in 1979;

20. Wasif Salama, born in 1978;

21. Tarek Shark Addin Salam Jigad, born in 1992;

22. Terek al-Shahaf, born in 1991;

23. Rami Zeid, born in 1980;

24. Raid Kamal, born in 1979;

25. Abbas Walid, born in 1998;

26. Wasim Rakaa, born in 1991;

27. Husam Azam Salam, born in 1978;

28. Al-Kafiri Ibrahim, born in 1984;

29. Sabr Saadou, born in 1990;

30. Visam Shahin Abdulkarim, born in 1983;

As you know, the Russians recruit Syrians to participate in hostilities against Ukraine through travel agencies, and the training takes place at a military base near the city of Aleppo and the Kuweires airfield.

