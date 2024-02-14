ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
DIU publishes lists of over 140 mercenaries from Syria recruited by Russia for the war against Ukraine

DIU publishes lists of over 140 mercenaries from Syria recruited by Russia for the war against Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 110312 views

Russia has recruited more than 140 Syrian mercenaries to fight against Ukraine, training them at military bases in Syria.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published a list of mercenaries from Syria recruited by Moscow for the war against Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published lists of Syrian mercenaries recruited by Russia for the war against Ukraine, including 141 people:

1. Ashafar Mazid, born in 1983;

2. Samih Ziyad, born in 2000;

3. Amer Murshid Kasem, born in 1982;

4. Alaa Al-Maflah Taama, born in 1983;

5. Khaled Malik, born in 1992;

6. Liman Murshid Hasan, born in 1989;

7. Nasib Murshid Akram, born in 1986;

8. Mustafa Savakh Abdalkadir, born in 1987;

9. Tager Khalifa, born in 1977;

10. Saleh Al-Darib Ali, born in 1994;

11. Zeid Hanim Said, born in 1976;

12. Haim Yousef, born in 1987;

13. Alakad Abdulghani, born in 1975;

14. Talal Hanim Salman, born in 1974;

15. Musir Hanim Jamal, born in 1979;

16. Hasan Said, born in 1980;

17. Majdi Sakr Ziyad, born in 1997;

18. Nisar Hanim Hasan, born in 1980;

19. Hassan Hasan, born in 1979;

20. Wasif Salama, born in 1978;

21. Tarek Shark Addin Salam Jigad, born in 1992;

22. Terek al-Shahaf, born in 1991;

23. Rami Zeid, born in 1980;

24. Raid Kamal, born in 1979;

25. Abbas Walid, born in 1998;

26. Wasim Rakaa, born in 1991;

27. Husam Azam Salam, born in 1978;

28. Al-Kafiri Ibrahim, born in 1984;

29. Sabr Saadou, born in 1990;

30. Visam Shahin Abdulkarim, born in 1983;

As you know, the Russians recruit Syrians to participate in hostilities against Ukraine through travel agencies, and the training takes place at a military base near the city of Aleppo and the Kuweires airfield.

"Meat assault": the DIU tells how Russia is recruiting mercenaries from Syria for the war with Ukraine07.02.24, 14:53 • 23453 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
syriaSyria
ukraineUkraine

