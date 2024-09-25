DIU fighters destroy enemy self-propelled howitzer “Msta” with the help of drones: video

Soldiers of the "Wings" unit of the Ukrainian intelligence service destroyed a Russian self-propelled artillery system "Msta-S" using FPV drones, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday, UNN reported.

Servicemen of the "Wings" unit of the DIU's Active Operations Department destroyed a Russian self-propelled artillery system "Msta-S" - , the DIU said in a statement.

As noted, the scouts skillfully used two long-range FPV drones to burn the enemy howitzer.

General Staff on the situation at the front: 154 combat engagements in the last day, the most active enemy attacks took place in the Pokrovske and Lyman sectors