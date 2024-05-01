Discomfort with rallies to be tolerated for a while: Georgia's PM says ruling party will not abandon law on foreign agents

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at a briefing that the ruling party would not abandon the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" under any circumstances, despite the protests. He called the rallies of thousands "a discomfort that must be endured," UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

"In order for us to pacify this country in the long run, we need to pass this law. Of course, there will be demonstrations today, during the third reading, and during the override of the veto. But we will all pass this law, of course we will pass it, in which case there will be a few days of discomfort. But in the long run, we will insure this country against polarization and radicalism for years to come. This is a very fundamental, national task," Kobakhidze said.

He also spoke of a "collective national movement" that "romanticized violence." He named the Talgha movement, GEUT, Students For The European Future, and the Franklin Club as part of it.

According to Kobakhidze, last night's rally near the parliament was violent and illegal. The prime minister recognized "some sad initiatives" against the protesters. However, he blamed the "collective National Movement" rather than the police for the situation coming to this point and people being injured.

On April 30, the Georgian parliament continued the second reading of the law on "foreign agents." The law was strongly criticized by international organizations, the EU, and the United States, and mass protests continued in Tbilisi throughout April. On the night of May 1, police and riot police used water cannons, pepper spray, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.

The ruling party claims that behind the protests is a revolutionary plan to change the government in Georgia, which has been supported for several years by Western funds through NGOs and the media.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, commenting on its actions at the rally, stated that the action was violent and the measures taken were proportionate.

On the evening of May 1, the parliament is gathering a new protest. Last night's crackdown has led to even more people coming out to protest. In the morning, there are queues at Tbilisi retailers for protective equipment: masks, respirators, and goggles.