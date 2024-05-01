ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Discomfort with rallies to be tolerated for a while: Georgia's PM says ruling party will not abandon law on foreign agents

Discomfort with rallies to be tolerated for a while: Georgia's PM says ruling party will not abandon law on foreign agents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23998 views

Georgia's prime minister vowed to pass a controversial law on "foreign agents" despite mass protests, calling the rallies "a discomfort that must be endured" to prevent polarization and radicalization in the long run.

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said at a briefing that the ruling party would not abandon the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" under any circumstances, despite the protests. He called the rallies of thousands "a discomfort that must be endured," UNN reports with reference to Novosti Georgia.

"In order for us to pacify this country in the long run, we need to pass this law. Of course, there will be demonstrations today, during the third reading, and during the override of the veto. But we will all pass this law, of course we will pass it, in which case there will be a few days of discomfort. But in the long run, we will insure this country against polarization and radicalism for years to come. This is a very fundamental, national task," Kobakhidze said.

He also spoke of a "collective national movement" that "romanticized violence." He named the Talgha movement, GEUT, Students For The European Future, and the Franklin Club as part of it.

According to Kobakhidze, last night's rally near the parliament was violent and illegal. The prime minister recognized "some sad initiatives" against the protesters. However, he blamed the "collective National Movement" rather than the police for the situation coming to this point and people being injured.

On April 30, the Georgian parliament continued the second reading of the law on "foreign agents." The law was strongly criticized by international organizations, the EU, and the United States, and mass protests continued in Tbilisi throughout April. On the night of May 1, police and riot police used water cannons, pepper spray, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters.

The ruling party claims that behind the protests is a revolutionary plan to change the government in Georgia, which has been supported for several years by Western funds through NGOs and the media.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia, commenting on its actions at the rally, stated that the action was violent and the measures taken were proportionate.

On the evening of May 1, the parliament is gathering a new protest. Last night's crackdown has led to even more people coming out to protest. In the morning, there are queues at Tbilisi retailers for protective equipment: masks, respirators, and goggles.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
irakli-garibashviliIrakli Garibashvili
tbilisiTbilisi
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

