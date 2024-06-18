Did the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra "flee" from Ukraine? The Center for Strategic Communications refuted another Russian fake

On social media, propagandists spread a fake that the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra fled to Germany because 2/3 of its musicians are men of mobilization age. The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security debunked the lie and explained the situation, UNN reports.

The Kyiv Symphony Orchestra fled to Germany because 2/3 of its musicians are men of mobilization age. This is what propagandists wrote on Telegram, citing a publication by the Russian-language Deutsche Welle service. The Center immediately emphasizes that the information is false.

"Putin" was not chanted: Stratcom debunked the fake about Romanian fans' chants at the match with Ukraine

"The truth: the Deutsche Welle publication actually states that on the eve of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra was on tour in Germany. The Ukrainian authorities called on the orchestra's leaders and members to stay abroad to represent Ukraine as part of cultural diplomacy, which is important in times of war," the report said.

The Center emphasizes that the Russians' thesis about the orchestra's alleged "escape" due to the mobilization age of the participants is just a figment of their sick imagination to spread the narrative of "Ukraine as a concentration camp from which everyone is fleeing.