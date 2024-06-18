Did the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra "flee" from Ukraine? The Center for Strategic Communications refuted another Russian fake

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10691 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 116672 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 122167 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 137003 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 198722 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 239026 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147392 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370040 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182479 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149790 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 83389 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 116627 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 103272 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 20307 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 40919 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 116693 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 103726 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 122181 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 117073 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 137018 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6952 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9886 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14278 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15714 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 20597 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Did the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra "flee" from Ukraine? The Center for Strategic Communications refuted another Russian fake

Kyiv • UNN

 • 35986 views

The Kyiv Symphony Orchestra stayed in Germany on the advice of the Ukrainian authorities to represent Ukraine through cultural diplomacy during the war, not because its male musicians fled mobilization, as Russian propagandists falsely claim.

Did the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra "flee" from Ukraine? The Center for Strategic Communications refuted another Russian fake

On social media, propagandists spread a fake that the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra fled to Germany because 2/3 of its musicians are men of mobilization age. The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security debunked the lie and explained the situation, UNN reports.

The Kyiv Symphony Orchestra fled to Germany because 2/3 of its musicians are men of mobilization age. This is what propagandists wrote on Telegram, citing a publication by the Russian-language Deutsche Welle service. The Center immediately emphasizes that the information is false.

"Putin" was not chanted: Stratcom debunked the fake about Romanian fans' chants at the match with Ukraine17.06.24, 19:35 • 18401 view

"The truth: the Deutsche Welle publication actually states that on the eve of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Kyiv Symphony Orchestra was on tour in Germany. The Ukrainian authorities called on the orchestra's leaders and members to stay abroad to represent Ukraine as part of cultural diplomacy, which is important in times of war," the report said.

The Center emphasizes that the Russians' thesis about the orchestra's alleged "escape" due to the mobilization age of the participants is just a figment of their sick imagination to spread the narrative of "Ukraine as a concentration camp from which everyone is fleeing.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

WarCulture
Deutsche Welle
Telegram
Germany
Ukraine
