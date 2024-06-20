Did not adhere to a safe interval: in the Kiev region, a Volkswagen driver hit a 14-year-old cyclist

In the Kiev region, an accident involving a car driver and a minor cyclist occurred. Law enforcement officers of the Boryspil Police Department are investigating the circumstances. This is reported by UNN with reference to TG-channel of the Kiev Region Police.

Details

The accident occurred in the village of Bolshaya Aleksandrovka, Kiev region: a 43-year-old Volkswagen driver performing an overtaking maneuver, did not observe a safe interval and hit a 14-year-old boy on a Corso bicycle.

The minor cyclist was taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement officers of the Boryspil Police Department of the Kiev region and doctors worked at the scene - the message says.

