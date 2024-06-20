Did not adhere to a safe interval: in the Kiev region, a Volkswagen driver hit a 14-year-old cyclist
Kyiv • UNN
A 43-year-old Volkswagen driver hit a 14-year-old cyclist while overtaking in the village of Bolshaya Aleksandrovka, Kiev region.
In the Kiev region, an accident involving a car driver and a minor cyclist occurred. Law enforcement officers of the Boryspil Police Department are investigating the circumstances. This is reported by UNN with reference to TG-channel of the Kiev Region Police.
Details
The accident occurred in the village of Bolshaya Aleksandrovka, Kiev region: a 43-year-old Volkswagen driver performing an overtaking maneuver, did not observe a safe interval and hit a 14-year-old boy on a Corso bicycle.
The minor cyclist was taken to the hospital.
Law enforcement officers of the Boryspil Police Department of the Kiev region and doctors worked at the scene
In Lviv region, employees of the TCC got into an accident, catching up with a cyclist: what is known04.06.24, 09:48 • 23359 views