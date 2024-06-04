In Lviv region, employees of the TCC got into an accident, catching up with a cyclist: what is known

In the Lviv region, TCC representatives tried to catch up with a cyclist who refused to show his documents. As a result, an accident occurred and the man on the bike fell. The Lviv regional TCC and JV commented on the situation, UNN reports.

Local publics on the eve distributed a videoin which men in a car cut off a cyclist and he fell. Then the man got up and ran.

The regional recruitment center commented on the video, indicating that employees of the shopping center stopped the man and asked him to show his documents. However, he refused.

At the request of TCC servicemen to show their documents, The Citizen began shouting obscene language, insulting military personnel, and behaving defiantly and aggressively. Then the Citizen began to run away on a bicycle. Military personnel who were involved in the warning group are participants in military operations and were transferred from combat units to serve in the RTCC. Unable to cope with their emotions, they decided to pursue the fugitive. Then they caught up with him and tried to block his path. However, Tom managed to escape - according to the statement of the CCC and the joint venture.

The regional TCC reminded that all citizens of military age must carry military registration documents with them and present them at the request of the police or military personnel of the recruitment center.

According to Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code, "obstruction of the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period" entails imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years.

