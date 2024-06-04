In Lviv region, employees of the TCC got into an accident, catching up with a cyclist: what is known

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 75371 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139860 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144923 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239306 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171889 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163711 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147975 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219743 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112955 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206256 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110537 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 36347 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 55025 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106337 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 54403 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239308 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219744 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206256 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232332 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219480 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 10428 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 17693 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106337 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110537 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158517 views
In Lviv region, employees of the TCC got into an accident, catching up with a cyclist: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23339 views

In the Lviv region, employees of the TCC tried to stop a cyclist who refused to show documents, as a result of which an accident occurred and the cyclist fell.

In the Lviv region, TCC representatives tried to catch up with a cyclist who refused to show his documents. As a result, an accident occurred and the man on the bike fell. The Lviv regional TCC and JV commented on the situation, UNN reports.  

Details 

Local publics on the eve distributed a videoin which men in a car cut off a cyclist and he fell. Then the man got up and ran.

The regional recruitment center commented on the video, indicating that employees of the shopping center stopped the man and asked him to show his documents. However, he refused.

At the request of TCC servicemen to show their documents, The Citizen began shouting obscene language, insulting military personnel, and behaving defiantly and aggressively. Then the Citizen began to run away on a bicycle. Military personnel who were involved in the warning group are participants in military operations and were transferred from combat units to serve in the RTCC. Unable to cope with their emotions, they decided to pursue the fugitive. Then they caught up with him and tried to block his path. However, Tom managed to escape

- according to the statement of the CCC and the joint venture.

The regional TCC reminded that all citizens of military age must carry military registration documents with them and present them at the request of the police or military personnel of the recruitment center.

According to Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code, "obstruction of the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period" entails imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years.

The shopping center responded to the incident in Kiev with the detention of a man and a civilian who "beat off" him03.06.24, 19:07 • 50955 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
lvivLviv

