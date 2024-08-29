Five years ago, MPs of the ninth convocation took the oath of office in the Verkhovna Rada. One of them was the current chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev. On this occasion, he wrote on his social media that he had not broken his promises to the Ukrainian people in parliament during this time. However, Ukrainians did not believe him. UNN decided to recall what Hetmantsev is known for and find out why his post caused outrage.

Before starting work in parliament, according to the Constitution, MPs take an oath of allegiance to the people of Ukraine. "I pledge allegiance to Ukraine. I undertake to defend the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine with all my actions, to take care of the good of the Motherland and the welfare of the Ukrainian people. I swear to abide by the Constitution of Ukraine and the laws of Ukraine, to fulfill my duties in the interests of all my compatriots," the MP's pledge reads. The current members of parliament took the oath in the Verkhovna Rada on August 29, 2019.

Five years since I took the oath. I did not betray my oath. I am honored - Hetmantsev wrote on his Telegram channel.

His post caused serious outrage among social media users. In particular, they reminded him that Hetmantsev promised to serve the Ukrainian people, but instead he was killing Ukrainian business.

In addition, users point out that Hetmantsev is involved in the destruction of the Ukrainian economy. "And not just business! He is involved in the destruction of the country as a whole through the destruction of the economy! Raided enterprises and those put on a "subscription fee" are just a drop in the sea of blood on his personal hands!" Yevhenia wrote.

Users also reminded Hetmantsev that he did not vote in parliament to ban the Russian church in Ukraine.

I hope this was a farewell post? Mr. Danylo, give people hope, resign your position - Anton wrote.

Ukrainians remembered Hetmantsev and his work for the traitor of Ukraine, FSB agent Vladimir Sivkovich.

I've long said that it would be cheaper for Ukraine to pay for a sniper for you.... He has honor, give my regards to boss Sivkovich in Moscow - wrote one of the users under the nickname Baron Ruslan N.

So what is Danylo Hetmantsev known for and why are Ukrainians so dissatisfied with his work?

Before becoming an MP, he worked for a long time as an assistant to MP Sivkovych, who, according to the Security Service of Ukraine, worked for the Russian secret service and fled Ukraine with the outbreak of war with Russia in 2014. Experts interviewed by UNN do not rule out that Hetmantsev may still be in contact with his boss. They are convinced that the SBU will thoroughly check the MP for ties to the enemy.

However, this is not the only thing that outrages Ukrainians. Entrepreneurs have repeatedly complained that Hetmantsev has a huge influence on the work of the State Tax Service and is destroying the Ukrainian economy with the hands of tax officials .

Every time he manages to invent new tools to "tighten the screws" on business - from blocking tax invoices and putting companies on the risky list to total tax hikes.

In addition, according to experts, Hetmantsev dreams of the tax authorities gaining access to bank secrecy and getting into the pockets of every Ukrainian.