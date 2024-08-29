ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 56226 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 66888 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 38776 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 96515 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 75414 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202991 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200582 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189055 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215680 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203636 views
Actual people
Actual places
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 25536 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150916 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150108 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154133 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 145022 views
Did he break his oath? Hetmantsev celebrates fifth anniversary in power

Did he break his oath? Hetmantsev celebrates fifth anniversary in power

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 129357 views

Daniil Getmantsev stated that he had not violated his oath as an MP. Ukrainians reminded him of his ties to an FSB agent and accused him of destroying the country's business and economy.

Five years ago, MPs of the ninth convocation took the oath of office in the Verkhovna Rada. One of them was the current chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, Danylo Hetmantsev. On this occasion, he wrote on his social media that he had not broken his promises to the Ukrainian people in parliament during this time. However, Ukrainians did not believe him. UNN decided to recall what Hetmantsev is known for and find out why his post caused outrage.

Before starting work in parliament, according to the Constitution, MPs take an oath of allegiance to the people of Ukraine. "I pledge allegiance to Ukraine. I undertake to defend the sovereignty and independence of Ukraine with all my actions, to take care of the good of the Motherland and the welfare of the Ukrainian people. I swear to abide by the Constitution of Ukraine and the laws of Ukraine, to fulfill my duties in the interests of all my compatriots," the MP's pledge reads. The current members of parliament took the oath in the Verkhovna Rada on August 29, 2019.

Five years since I took the oath. I did not betray my oath. I am honored

- Hetmantsev wrote on his Telegram channel.

His post caused serious outrage among social media users. In particular, they reminded him that Hetmantsev promised to serve the Ukrainian people, but instead he was killing Ukrainian business.

In addition, users point out that Hetmantsev is involved in the destruction of the Ukrainian economy. "And not just business! He is involved in the destruction of the country as a whole through the destruction of the economy! Raided enterprises and those put on a "subscription fee" are just a drop in the sea of blood on his personal hands!" Yevhenia wrote.

Users also reminded Hetmantsev that he did not vote in parliament to ban the Russian church in Ukraine.

I hope this was a farewell post? Mr. Danylo, give people hope, resign your position

- Anton wrote.

Ukrainians remembered Hetmantsev and his work for the traitor of Ukraine, FSB agent Vladimir Sivkovich.

I've long said that it would be cheaper for Ukraine to pay for a sniper for you.... He has honor, give my regards to boss Sivkovich in Moscow

- wrote one of the users under the nickname Baron Ruslan N.

So what is Danylo Hetmantsev known for and why are Ukrainians so dissatisfied with his work?

Before becoming an MP, he worked for a long time as an assistant to MP Sivkovych, who, according to the Security Service of Ukraine, worked for the Russian secret service and fled Ukraine with the outbreak of war with Russia in 2014. Experts interviewed by UNN do not rule out that Hetmantsev may still be in contact with his boss. They are convinced that the SBU will thoroughly check the MP for ties to the enemy.

However, this is not the only thing that outrages Ukrainians. Entrepreneurs have repeatedly complained that Hetmantsev has a huge influence on the work of the State Tax Service and is destroying the Ukrainian economy with the hands of tax officials .

Every time he manages to invent new tools to "tighten the screws" on business - from blocking tax invoices and putting companies on the risky list to total tax hikes.

In addition, according to experts, Hetmantsev dreams of the tax authorities gaining access to bank secrecy and getting into the pockets of every Ukrainian.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsPublications

