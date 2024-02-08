ukenru
Development of SE VostGOK and strengthening defense capabilities: Shmyhal held a meeting on Kirovograd region

Development of SE VostGOK and strengthening defense capabilities: Shmyhal held a meeting on Kirovograd region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31389 views

The Prime Minister held a meeting on Kirovohrad region, including the development of a strategy for the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant and strengthening the region's defense capabilities.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal held a meeting on certain issues of Kirovohrad region. In particular, the issues of the development strategy of the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant and strengthening defense capabilities in the region were discussed, UNN reports .    

Pursuant to the instruction of the President of Ukraine, a meeting was held on certain issues of Kirovohrad region, outlined following the working visit of the Head of State

- Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal heard reports from representatives of ministries and military administrations on the state of energy, critical infrastructure, and defense capabilities in the region.

Considered the development strategy of Vostochny Ore Mining and Processing Plant

- the Prime Minister's channel informs. 

The speakers were Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Acting President of Energoatom Petro Kotin.

Yesterday, the Verkhovna Rada passed a bill that addresses a number of issues. In particular, it extends the moratorium on enforcement of debts and bankruptcy of energy companies

- Shmyhal said.

Zelenskyy visits Kropyvnytskyi: discusses support for IDPs and protection of critical infrastructure in the region05.02.24, 17:46 • 29749 views

Regarding other problematic issues, the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Energy to prepare a plan of effective measures aimed at stabilizing the financial and economic state of the enterprise, identifying responsible executors and indicators for the implementation of each measure.

In addition, Andriy Raykovych, head of the Kirovohrad Military-Civilian Administration, reported on the situation with the provision of drinking water to residents of the region as part of an urban infrastructure development project implemented jointly with the World Bank. He outlined problematic issues, including financial support for water supply companies.

The Ministry of Finance has been instructed to process an appeal to the World Bank on the possibility of signing an agreement to increase the amount of lending under the project and to prepare and send explanations to the Kirovohrad ATC on possible ways to repay loan obligations of enterprises at the expense of the local budget

- Shmyhal said.

According to him, the head of the Military-Civilian Administration, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Health and the commander of the Medical Forces reported on the deployment of a military hospital on the basis of the Central City Hospital of the Kropyvnytskyi City Council.  

Shmyhal gave the task to set up a working group to address the issues of location and equipment of such a hospital.

Zelenskyy visits military undergoing treatment in Kropyvnytskyi medical facility05.02.24, 20:50 • 28116 views

He also instructed all relevant ministries and agencies to provide the DIA with information on samples of electronic warfare equipment that can be purchased with local funds to protect critical infrastructure.

In addition, Shmyhal said that  the issue of providing educational institutions with shelters was considered.

In 2023, UAH 31 million of subventions from the state budget were allocated for this purpose. 21 school buses were purchased with co-financing from the state and local budgets. We plan to comprehensively develop this area. Priority will be given to Ukrainian manufacturers

- Shmyhal noted.

Summarizing the results of the meeting, Shmyhal added that solutions to most of the problematic issues were found.  

It is necessary to significantly speed up and increase the supply of ammunition: Umerov addresses Borrell07.02.24, 21:04 • 31679 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

