Destruction of the Russian "Caesar Kunikov": an oily spot was spotted near occupied Balaklava

An oily slick formed by the sunken large landing ship Caesar Kunikov has reached the coast of occupied Balaklava, UNN reports citing Crimean Wind.

"An oil slick from the sunken Caesar Kunikov warship was carried by waves and current to the coast of Balaklava. Eyewitnesses report a strong smell of fuel," the statement said.

Ukraine destroyed the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea on the night of Wednesday, February 14.

After the Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, sank the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov in Crimea, enemy helicopters flew over the sea.