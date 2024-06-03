ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Despite the fact that the market does not actually exist, the Marines still continue to hold this bridgehead - Pletenchuk

Despite the fact that the market does not actually exist, the Marines still continue to hold this bridgehead - Pletenchuk

Despite the destruction of all structures in Krynki, Kherson region, Ukrainian Marines continue to hold this bridgehead, repelling numerous enemy attempts to storm this area and the island of Nestriga.

Despite the fact that in Krynki in the Kherson region, all the structures behind which it would be possible to hide were actually destroyed, the Ukrainian marines still continue to hold this bridgehead. This was stated during a briefing by the speaker of the Southern Defense Forces Dmitry Pletenchuk, reports UNN.

Details

5 attempts to storm Krynki and one attempt to storm Nestriga island. With the island of Nestriga, they did not succeed again. There is a picture that remained after this attempt such that censorship does not allow it to enter social networks. As for Krynok, despite the fact that in fact the settlement does not exist, in fact there are no structures outside which it would be possible to hide, the Marines still hold this bridgehead. Enemies are well aware of its importance, so they try to gain a foothold on the non-crisis

Pletenchuk said.

He also noted that over the past day, the enemy in the South lost 10 guns.

He (the enemy - Ed.) fulfills the plan for his losses. Yesterday we had 108 people there, half of them dead, and the day before yesterday there were 180, 80 of them dead. We can say that the situation, despite the fact that it is quite tense, is controlled. Fighting continues today. We also use a variety of weapons systems. According to FPV drones, we have an advantage over the enemy

 - Added Pletenchuk.

Recall

The situation in the southern regions remains stably tense, but over the past week there has been a slight weakening of assault actions on the part of the invaders. Over the past two days, the number of assaults has decreased.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

