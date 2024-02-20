Derkach case: HACC to conduct special trial, hearing scheduled for March 19

The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled to conduct special court proceedings against MP of the III-IX convocations Andriy Derkach, accused of treason and illegal enrichment. The hearing in the case is scheduled for March 19, the SAPO reports, UNN.

"On February 20, 2024, the HACCJ panel of judges granted the SAPO prosecutor's motion for special court proceedings against the MP of the III-IX convocations, who received at least $567 thousand from Russian law enforcement and intelligence agencies in 2019-2022 for subversive activities against Ukraine, in particular for discrediting Ukraine in the international arena, deteriorating diplomatic relations with the United States, and complicating Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO," the SAPO said.

It is noted that the next hearing in the case is scheduled for March 19.

According to the case file, it is about Andriy Derkach.

Recall

In September 2022, Andrii Derkach was served with a notice of suspicion of treason and illicit enrichment. He was also put on the wanted list.