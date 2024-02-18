Deputy Commander of the 18th Army of the Russian Federation was killed in the war

Deputy Commander of the 18th Army of the Russian Federation Magomedali Magomedzhanov died in a Sevastopol hospital from wounds sustained during the fighting, reports the Public Chamber Dagestan, UNN.

Details

It is noted that Magomedzhanov died of his injuries on February 14.

He was the commander of the 61st separate Kirkenes Red Banner Marine Brigade of the Northern Fleet.

Magomedzhanov was from the village of in Dagestan.

