Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Demchenko on rumours of ‘mining’ the banks of the Tisza: this is a hostile IPSO

Demchenko on rumours of ‘mining’ the banks of the Tisza: this is a hostile IPSO

Kyiv

 28235 views

Speaker of the state border service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko denied rumors about mining the banks of the Tisa river, saying that such disinformation is launched by the enemy.

The speaker of the state border service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko denied rumors about the alleged mining of the banks of the Tisa River. He said this on the air of the telethon, the correspondent reports UNN.

Details

Demchenko said that the enemies use theses about the alleged mining of the banks of the Tisa River in the information war.

Mining the banks of the Tisza river in order to prevent attempts to illegally cross the border is a hostile IPSO. Strengthening the border with the countries of the European Union and Moldova is Ukraine's responsibility to the countries with which we Border. But this in no way implies mining the territory, so that other actions that would threaten people's lives, even though they are illegally trying to cross the border

Demchenko said.

According to the speaker,  to strengthen the border, the State Border Service increases the number of border guards and uses new technical means, such as UAVs and video surveillance cameras.

Recall

At least 30 tragic cases are known when Ukrainian men were killed while trying to illegally cross the border and cross the Tisza river. In May, Romanian border guards found the body of an unknown drowned man in the Tisza river. His identity is being established, since no personal documents were found.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

