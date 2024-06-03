Demchenko on rumours of ‘mining’ the banks of the Tisza: this is a hostile IPSO

The speaker of the state border service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko denied rumors about the alleged mining of the banks of the Tisa River. He said this on the air of the telethon, the correspondent reports UNN.

Details

Demchenko said that the enemies use theses about the alleged mining of the banks of the Tisa River in the information war.

Mining the banks of the Tisza river in order to prevent attempts to illegally cross the border is a hostile IPSO. Strengthening the border with the countries of the European Union and Moldova is Ukraine's responsibility to the countries with which we Border. But this in no way implies mining the territory, so that other actions that would threaten people's lives, even though they are illegally trying to cross the border Demchenko said.

According to the speaker, to strengthen the border, the State Border Service increases the number of border guards and uses new technical means, such as UAVs and video surveillance cameras.

Recall

At least 30 tragic cases are known when Ukrainian men were killed while trying to illegally cross the border and cross the Tisza river. In May, Romanian border guards found the body of an unknown drowned man in the Tisza river. His identity is being established, since no personal documents were found.

