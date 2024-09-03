Demchenko: DRG activity has significantly decreased, especially in Sumy region
Kyiv • UNN
The SBGSU spokesperson reported a significant decrease in the activity of subversive and reconnaissance groups, especially in Sumy region. However, the enemy has not completely abandoned subversive activities in some areas.
The activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups has significantly decreased, especially in Sumy region, but the enemy has not completely abandoned sabotage activities. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.
Recently, the activity of the subversive groups has significantly decreased, especially in the Sumy region, but the enemy has not given up. Subversive activities are visible in some areas, but in much smaller numbers than before
Recall
A decrease in the activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups in the Sumy sector was also recorded by border guards in July, which was due to the full control of the territory by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which prevented the subversive reconnaissance groups from entering.
