Demchenko: DRG activity has significantly decreased, especially in Sumy region

The activity of sabotage and reconnaissance groups has significantly decreased, especially in Sumy region, but the enemy has not completely abandoned sabotage activities. This was reported by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Recall

A decrease in the activity of enemy subversive reconnaissance groups in the Sumy sector was also recorded by border guards in July, which was due to the full control of the territory by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, which prevented the subversive reconnaissance groups from entering.

