Delivered goods all over Ukraine with the help of postal services: seller of counterfeit e-cigarettes to be tried in Kyiv region

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 19693 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 91657 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159693 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133903 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140834 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137951 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178594 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111949 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169859 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104683 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138572 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 138178 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138178 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 79843 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106308 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
06:35 PM • 108484 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108484 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159693 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178594 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169859 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197307 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 186366 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186366 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138178 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138572 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145278 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136769 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136769 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153768 views
Delivered goods all over Ukraine with the help of postal services: seller of counterfeit e-cigarettes to be tried in Kyiv region

Delivered goods all over Ukraine with the help of postal services: seller of counterfeit e-cigarettes to be tried in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13821 views

The man organized a scheme to sell counterfeit e-cigarettes via Telegram. During the searches, the SBU seized goods worth UAH 1.4 million, and the organizer was served a notice of suspicion.

A man who organized an illegal scheme for selling e-cigarettes will be tried in Kyiv region. To store the counterfeit goods, the offender turned an apartment and a private house into storage facilities. This was reported by the Bureau of Economic Security, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the organizer of the illegal trade published information about the range of products in the telegram channel and delivered the goods throughout Ukraine using postal services. The man kept e-cigarettes in his apartment and a private house, which were equipped as warehouses in the Brovary district of Kyiv region. The organizer involved several other accomplices in the illegal activity.

"As a result of searches, the BES detectives seized more than 1,100 e-cigarettes of various types, almost 700 containers with smoking liquids, documents, computer equipment and draft records. The estimated value of the seized inventory is UAH 1.4 million," the BES said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers added that the organizer of the scheme was served a notice of suspicion. The indictment was sent to court.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously saidthat due to the growing popularity of e-cigarettes, experts have been conducting more frequent studies of tobacco products for electric heating and e-cigarette liquids.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have been systematically assigned to examine classic tobacco products, electrically heated tobacco products, so-called HTPs, and e-cigarette liquids. The recent increase in popularity and associated risks of e-cigarettes has been even greater than that of conventional cigarettes. In almost every assigned examination, experts are provided with up to 150-200 objects, i.e. samples of the relevant products, each of which must be properly examined," Ruvin said.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
ukraineUkraine
brovaryBrovary
kyivKyiv

