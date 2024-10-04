Delivered goods all over Ukraine with the help of postal services: seller of counterfeit e-cigarettes to be tried in Kyiv region

A man who organized an illegal scheme for selling e-cigarettes will be tried in Kyiv region. To store the counterfeit goods, the offender turned an apartment and a private house into storage facilities. This was reported by the Bureau of Economic Security, UNN writes.

Details

It is noted that the organizer of the illegal trade published information about the range of products in the telegram channel and delivered the goods throughout Ukraine using postal services. The man kept e-cigarettes in his apartment and a private house, which were equipped as warehouses in the Brovary district of Kyiv region. The organizer involved several other accomplices in the illegal activity.

"As a result of searches, the BES detectives seized more than 1,100 e-cigarettes of various types, almost 700 containers with smoking liquids, documents, computer equipment and draft records. The estimated value of the seized inventory is UAH 1.4 million," the BES said in a statement.

Law enforcement officers added that the organizer of the scheme was served a notice of suspicion. The indictment was sent to court.

Optional

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, previously saidthat due to the growing popularity of e-cigarettes, experts have been conducting more frequent studies of tobacco products for electric heating and e-cigarette liquids.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have been systematically assigned to examine classic tobacco products, electrically heated tobacco products, so-called HTPs, and e-cigarette liquids. The recent increase in popularity and associated risks of e-cigarettes has been even greater than that of conventional cigarettes. In almost every assigned examination, experts are provided with up to 150-200 objects, i.e. samples of the relevant products, each of which must be properly examined," Ruvin said.