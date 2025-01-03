Defense Forces repel 17 invaders' attacks in Kursk region - General Staff

Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region of Russia repelled 17 invaders' attacks, and 16 more clashes are ongoing. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The General Staff provides information as of 16:00 on January 3, 2025.

It is reported that Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. The Ukrainian defense forces are inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy.

In total, 92 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day.

"In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 attacks by the invaders, and 16 more clashes are ongoing. Also, Russian troops conducted three air strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, dropping three drones," the statement said.

Ukrainian troops repelled one attack near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv sector today.

"In the Liman sector, the invading army attacked five times near Nadiya, Makiivka, Hryhorivka and in the direction of Cherneshchyna. Four of the enemy's attacks were repelled, one firefight is ongoing," the statement said.

The General Staff also informs about the situation in other areas:

⦁ In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops repelled seven attempts by the occupants to advance in the area of Chasovyi Yar, Bila Hora, towards Predtechyne and Stupochky.

⦁ In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Diliyivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Three of the battles ended without success for the occupiers, and one is ongoing.

⦁ In the Pokrovsk sector, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Zvirove, Solone, Kotlyne and Pokrovsk. Defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 16 attacks, 10 firefights are still ongoing.

⦁ In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked nine times today near Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Shevchenko. Five battles are over, four more are still ongoing.

⦁ In the Vremivsk sector, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops five times near Yantarne and in the direction of Kostiantynopol and Novosilka. The enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Zelenyi Pole and Novopil, dropping seven drones and using unguided aerial missiles.

⦁ In the Orikhivsk sector, the enemy continues to shell the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure, once trying to advance in the direction of Novoandriivka. The enemy launched air strikes with unguided missiles at Lobkove, Shcherbaky and Pyatikhatky.

⦁ In the Prydniprovskyi sector, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our defenders once without success. The situation is under control.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov refrained from answering the question about the impact of the operation in the Kursk region on the situation at the front and noted that it is quite tense and everyone understands this.

In September, Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi statedthat Russia was planning an offensive in Sumy region, but Ukraine was the first to attack the occupiers in Kursk region, reducing the threat of a Russian offensive and also moving the fighting to enemy territory.

Bloomberg reportedthat the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation have already lost half of the captured territory, and by the beginning of spring 2025, the Ukrainian military may withdraw from Kursk region, as they will risk being surrounded.