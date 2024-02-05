Defense forces managed to de-occupy 50% of the territories seized on February 24 - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian troops had liberated half of the territories occupied by russia on February 24 and stopped their further advance. However, russia still occupies 26% of Ukraine's territory.
Ukraine's security and defense forces have liberated 50% of the territories occupied on February 24. Ukrainian soldiers managed to stop the further advance of russian troops. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai 1, UNN reports.
Today, we see that the Russian army cannot move forward in a powerful way. We have stopped them. And 50 percent of the territories that were occupied on February 24 have been de-occupied by our security and defense forces
Recall
In the same interview, the president also notedthat russia currently occupies about 26% of Ukraine's territory. He also said that Russia has no plans to stop, so the war may come to Europe and no one will be ready for it.
