Death toll from drone attack in Odesa rises to six

The death toll from the nighttime Russian attack on Odesa has risen to six. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Details

Odesa. The death toll from the nighttime Russian attack has risen to six. There are also 8 wounded, including 1 child. Five people were rescued - the department summarized.

Addendum

Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that Russians deliberately attacked a high-rise building in Odesa because the building is not located near any military facility.

PACE President condemns russian attack on Odesa