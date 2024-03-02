Death toll from drone attack in Odesa rises to six
Kyiv • UNN
The death toll from a nighttime attack by Russian troops on a residential building in Odesa has risen to six, with eight more injured, including a child.
The death toll from the nighttime Russian attack on Odesa has risen to six. This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.
Details
Odesa. The death toll from the nighttime Russian attack has risen to six. There are also 8 wounded, including 1 child. Five people were rescued
Addendum
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that Russians deliberately attacked a high-rise building in Odesa because the building is not located near any military facility.
PACE President condemns russian attack on Odesa02.03.24, 17:36 • 107846 views