Death of Iranian president: helicopter crash was caused by technical malfunction of the helicopter

The cause of the crash of the helicopter in which died, in particular, the President of Iran Ibrahim Raisi, was a technical malfunction. This UNN writes with reference to the IRNA agency.

"Raisi died on Sunday (May 19, 2024) in a helicopter crash due to a technical fault while returning from Hoda," the statement said.

The death of Iran's president: who was Raisi and what is known about his successor

Supplement

Earlier, the media called Iranian President Raisi's death "mysterious" and Time even decided to compile its "list of suspects".

The plane crash occurred as the Iranian president and his entourage were returning from the Hoda Afarin region in Iran's northwestern province of Eastern Azarbaijan after inaugurating a dam on the border with the Republic of Azerbaijan. The crash killed President Ibrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian, among others.