Deadly missile strike on Kharkiv: details according to the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office

On the night of May 31, 5 enemy missiles hit residential and commercial facilities in Kharkiv. Three people were killed and 23 were injured in various degrees of severity, including two children. This is reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office Alexander Filchakov, reports UNN.

Details

In the Novobavarsky District of Kharkiv, night calm was disturbed by enemy shelling, which resulted from the launch of S-300 and S-400 missiles from the territory of the belgorod region of the russian federation.

This attack led to terrible consequences: five hits in the Novobavarsky district, one of the Rockets hit a five-story residential building, while others exploded near a residential building, damaging more than 20 multi-storey buildings.

In addition, a private enterprise was destroyed.

Currently, three civilians are reported dead, and 12 others received injuries of varying severity, including two children.

In accordance with this act of aggression, criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier The head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said that it is known about three dead and 16 injured.

As a result of the russian attack in Kharkiv, 3 people were killed and 16 were injured