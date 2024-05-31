Deadly missile strike on Kharkiv: details according to the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 63327 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 138005 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 143148 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 236429 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 170973 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163274 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147658 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 218401 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112921 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205033 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Deadly missile strike on Kharkiv: details according to the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office

Deadly missile strike on Kharkiv: details according to the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 60385 views

Five enemy rockets hit residential and commercial properties in Kharkiv, killing 3 people and injuring 23, including 2 children.

On the night of May 31, 5 enemy missiles hit residential and commercial facilities in Kharkiv. Three people were killed and 23 were injured in various degrees of severity, including two children. This is reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office Alexander Filchakov, reports UNN.

Details

In the Novobavarsky District of Kharkiv, night calm was disturbed by enemy shelling, which resulted from the launch of S-300 and S-400 missiles from the territory of the belgorod region of the russian federation.

This attack led to terrible consequences: five hits in the Novobavarsky district, one of the Rockets hit a five-story residential building, while others exploded near a residential building, damaging more than 20 multi-storey buildings.

In addition, a private enterprise was destroyed.

Currently, three civilians are reported dead, and 12 others received injuries of varying severity, including two children.

In accordance with this act of aggression, criminal proceedings were initiated under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier The head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov said that it is known about three dead and 16 injured.

As a result of the russian attack in Kharkiv, 3 people were killed and 16 were injured31.05.24, 02:23 • 28363 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarCrimes and emergencies
s-400-missile-systemS-400 missile system
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
kharkivKharkiv

